Ariana Grande drops bombshell snub to 2022 Grammys hours before ceremony

Award-winning singer Ariana Grande takes social media by surprise after announcing her decision to bow out from the 2022 Grammys, mere hours before the ceremony.

This cryptic update comes straight from Grande’s own Instagram where she gushed over her Positions memories with a walk down memory lane and BTS videos.

In the post she spoke of an ‘incredibly self-reflective’ journey and admitted, “it's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love. Especially since its “not something to take for granted.” (sic)

However, she also added that she feels she’s “already won” and intends to “celebrate all of you there today!”

Check it out below:





For those unversed, this isn’t the first time Grande has chosen to bow out from attending the grand event. Back in 2019 she was also nominated for several awards as well and opted not to attend following a disagreement with producers over her performance schedule.