Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah mocks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars controversy

Comedian Trevor Noah mocked Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars controversy as he opened music´s 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.



The Grammys televised gala began in Las Vegas on Sunday with a performance from retro group Silk Sonic and a stream of jokes from host Trevor Noah.

The timing of the Grammys just one week after Will Smith stunned the world by slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars has added an extra layer of unpredictability to what is already usually one of the edgier nights on the showbiz awards circuit.

Host Trevor Noah used the incident for a gentle zing alluding to Smith´s words to Rock: "We´re going to be keeping people´s names out of our mouths."

He said, “We’re gonna be listening to some music. We’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be singing. We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths, and we’re gonna be giving out awards.”



