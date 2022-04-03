BTS to bring ‘Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance’ exhibition in Las Vegas

Globally hit South Koreans music band BTS is all set to surprise their millions of fans, the ARMYs, with an exclusive ‘Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance’ exhibition in Las Vegas on April 5.

The band’s entertainment company, Hybe Corporation, made an official announcement on Friday (April 1) that the exhibition - dedicated to the band and it’s recently wrapped Permission to Dance concert experience to fans, who missed the grand concert.

Taking to Twitter, the company announced, “#BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE is coming! Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience.”

According to the exhibition’s official synopsis, “Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance is an intimate photography exhibition that takes you behind-the-scenes of an entire concert experience. See the band up-close and personal as they give you a glimpse into their process, feel the energy of being in the crowd and share exclusive moments as they prepare, perform and play.”