Britney Spears leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about humbleness

Britney Spears leaves fan s wondering with cryptic post about humbleness

Britney Spears shared a cryptic message on social media that grabbed her fans’ attention straightway.



Recently, the Stronger singer turned to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post as it reads, “Don’t take my humbleness for granted, I can be rude beyond your expectations."



Her Instagram post comes after she called out her mother, Lynne Spears, for being the ‘worse mom’ as she compared her life with that of her character in 2002 movie Crossroads.



Earlier, the Toxic singer dropped a video clip from the teen drama in which she played the character of Lucy Wagner who had a troubled relation with her mother.



The 40-year-old captioned the post, “Scene in a movie I did a ways back!!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom…”