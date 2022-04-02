Kanye West promises Kim Kardashian 'he will get help'

Kanye West is seemingly planning to work on his mental health.



The 44-year-old rapper, after months of inflammatory social media posts and Instagram ban, has now promised the mother of his children, Kim Kardashian, that he will be better.

A source close to the Kardashians said, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

A rep for West told Page Six, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

It is unclear if Ye will undergo a treatment in a medical facility. The Donda rapper however raised concerns about his mental health after cyber bullying Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim's Saturday Night Live beau was forced to plead West to stop with his public outbursts for the peace of the Kardashian family.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the [expletive] up," he told West in a leaked text message.