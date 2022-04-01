Machine Gun Kelly recollects his last encounter with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Machine Gun Kelly shared meeting with Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, two days prior to his tragic death.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Born with Horns singer was asked about his encounter with the late musician in Paraguay after both of their concerts were cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

The 31-year-old said that he and his team of 20 people were invited on the rooftop of their hotel by the band's lead singer Dave Grohl.

MGK said, “I walked up, and I got out the elevator, all 20 of us, and Taylor, Dave, the whole Foo Fighters team but specially Taylor, he went up to every single one of us and gave us our moment.”

“Every single one of us, down to my assistant. ‘You’re from Topanga? Oh, I’m from Topanga.’ Dude, such a beautiful soul,” the singer recollected.

He went on to narrate the incident, “The last thing [Hawkins] said to our drummer was, ‘I’m just so bummed I didn’t get to see you guys play.'”

Kelly then lauded the late drummer with kind words, saying, “I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel - in a time where the outside world was really coming in hard on us - he made us feel so confident in ourselves and loved.”

“And your father is a great, great man, and we were all lucky to know him,” MGK concluded.

Hawkins passed away on March 25 as his body was found dead in his hotel room in South America.