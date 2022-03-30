BTS’ Jungkook flaunts his killer dance moves on road to Covid recovery

BTS member Jungkook wowed fans with his captivating dance moves during Covid-19 recovery.



Jungkook, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, shared a video of his dance performance and also updated his fans about his health after testing positive for Covid-19.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Euphoria hit-maker is seen speaking in Korean, "Ah-! Everyone, I’m doing well. I’ve been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I’d gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I’m taking good care of myself, so don’t worry. See you soon."

After giving the message to his fans, Jungkook started grooving in his room and set the mood with a magic light. The video has already garnered more than 8.4 million views.

Commenting on Jungkook's dance video, V wrote, "Look look, just take a look at those moves, corona really lost to Jungkook. I couldn't move even a little bit when I had it." His comment garnered more than 9.9 lakh likes.

On Tuesday, Jungkook reassured fans around the world, saying he is doing okay after testing positive for the coronavirus.



