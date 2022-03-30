Six soldiers martyred in Tank: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday six soldiers were martyred after security forces foiled three terrorists attempt to enter a military compound in the Dera Ismail Khan's Tank area.
In a statement, the ISPR said the security forces, during the encounter, responded in an efficient manner, encircled and killed the three terrorists — thereby foiling the attempt to enter the military compound.
The military's media wing identified the martyred soldiers as:
Despite the incident, the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.
Hours earlier the ISPR had said that on March 29 two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Makin, South Waziristan.
A brief statement issued by the military's media wing said that "an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists," to which the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.
As a result, four terrorists were killed, while Captain Saad Bin Amir, 25, and Lance Naik Riaz, 37, were martyred fighting gallantly.
