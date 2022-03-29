Julia Fox opens up on her upcoming book after split from Kanye West

Julia Fox highly-anticipated book is not a memoir, but a ‘masterpiece’

Julia Fox has confirmed that her most-awaited debut book is not a memoir but it will be ‘a masterpiece’.



The starlet, who had a brief fling with rapper Kanye West, shared details about her upcoming novel at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

“It is a dream project that I am working upon,” said Fox, while also added, “I don’t want to give too much of it away,” and the reason is her being superstitious which is why she doesn’t like to “speak of things before they are finished”.

While giving answer to a question about if the project was fiction or a memoir, the Uncut Gems actress disclosed that first she began as a memoir but later she changed her mind and now this is her first book and that’s about it.

The actress, however, did not divulge any release date or a title for the book.

“It will be coming out soon,” she replied.



