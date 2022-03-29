PM Imran ready to share letter on 'foreign plot' with CJP: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar (L) addresses a press conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry (R) in Islamabad, on March 29, 2022. 1 YouTube/HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Following the Opposition's demand to present the “threat letter” received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from "foreign elements" before the assembly, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the premier is ready to share the letter with Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

A day earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif flanked by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said, “Khan Sahab, I will support you, if foreign intervention to topple the incumbent government was proved.”

In a press conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry today, Asad Umar said only a few of the top civil and military leaders have seen the letter due to its "sensitivity".

The federal planning minister said there was a need to explain the "letter" that the prime minister had read out in the PTI's Islamabad rally, but it could not be shown publicly due to its "sensitive nature".

Umar noted that after the masses questioned the credibility of the letter, the prime minister deliberated over sharing the letter with someone, and he thought that it would be right to share it with the CJP — as he is a credible person.

"...he holds a high office [...] and the chief justice himself is a well-respected man," the federal minister said, noting that it would be shared with the CJP when the need might arise.

"I have seen this letter myself and a few members of the federal cabinet have seen it as there are laws that dictate sharing such sensitive documents," he said.

The prime minister had Sunday revealed that "foreign elements" are involved in the attempts to topple his government and said, "some of our own people" are being used in this regard.

Contents of letter

Sharing the details of the letter, Umar said it was "noteworthy" that the letter was dated even before the Opposositon had submitted the no-confidence motion in the NA Secretariat.

"...it is important as this letter clearly mentioned the no-confidence motion. It was also written that if the no-confidence motion fails and the prime minister remains in power, it can have severe consequences," he said.

The letter also mentions Pakistan's foreign policy, Umar said, without elaborating what it says.

"No-confidence motion and foreign hand are interlinked, these are not two separate things," the federal minister said.

‘Nawaz Sharif is involved in conspiracy’

Umar said without a doubt, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is involved in the "conspiracy" against PM Imran Khan.

"When the prime minister wants, he will reveal more details about Nawaz's activities, and it has already been reported in the media whom the PML-N leader has met in the recent days," Umar said.

The PML-N supremo is in London and he has met officials from the "intelligence agencies of other countries".

Chaudhry said this was one of the reasons why he was against sending Nawaz abroad as people like him become "stooges of international establishment".

"He met Israel's ambassador as well," Chaudhry said.

The federal minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership is not "unaware" of the letter. They have repeatedly mentioned "that matters have settled", Umar said, without going into further details.

The federal minister said several lawmakers — from the Opposition and the government — might rethink their position and side with PM Imran Khan during the voting on the no-confidence motion after this development.

Message for lawmakers

"Until now, they were unaware, but now, they have been informed about the letter. So, it is up to them to decide whether they will side with forces working against Pakistan or not," he added.

Chaudhry said this is "not a new thing" as earlier ex-prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated, former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was prosecuted, and former military ruler Gen Zia-ul-Haq lost his life in a plane crash.

The information minister said that the decisions taken in past were part of Pakistan's history. "But now, Pakistan has a leader who is not attending foreign phone calls and is connected with the people."

Lashing out at YouTubers, he said: "Some so-called seniors have started vlogging, whose programmes do not get ratings, and have started sharing the letter of the Europen Union."

Chaudhry said the letter of the Europen Union was already public, adding that the media "does not have the letter".

"Please learn how to verify news from young reporters," he added.