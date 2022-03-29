Chaudhry Shujaat says PML-Q’s political decisions taken with his approval

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — Photo courtesy PMO/file

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting reports of rifts in the ranks of PML-Q that surfaced after Chaudhry Parvez Elahi accepted the government’s offer of chief ministership of Punjab a day earlier, the party’s president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday clarified that his family and party is on the “same page”.

“All the political decisions were taken in consultation with him and have his full support,” said Chaudhry Shujaat in a statement.

On Monday, the reports of a rift among PML-Q leaders started making rounds on the internet and the media after a senior leader of the party, Tariq Bashir Cheema, resigned from the cabinet following Pervez Elahi's decision to support Prime Minister Imran Khan over the no-trust motion.

Rejecting all reports, Chauhdry Shujaat said: “The rumours that are circulating are false. All decisions in the party or at home are taken after my consultation and consent.”

“I don’t believe in explanation,” he stated, adding that the number of young MNAs in the current assembly is more as compared to the numbers during the previous government’s tenures hence, it is wrong to accuse and doubt the youth.

The PML-Q chief said that the term “use of money” is wrong and shouldn’t be used as educated people do not like such discussions.

He reiterated that it is inappropriate to do propaganda or manipulate facts. “Those who want to gain political advantage by propagating differences will be disappointed,” he asserted.

Shujaat further mentioned that he was told that there are differences in his family; however, “there is no truth in this.”

“Our family has been in politics for the last 50 years not only in Punjab but across Pakistan,” he said, vowing that all decisions are taken with his consultation."

According to reports, the Chauhdry family held meetings yesterday until late at night after the controversy. Tariq Bahir Cheema had stated that he resigned with the approval of the party president and will not vote in favour of Imran Khan in the no-trust motion.

Out of the total five seats in the National Assembly, including three from the family, four PML-Q MNAs are inclined to support PTI while Cheema wants to support the Opposition.

Pervaiz Elahi accepts PM's offer to become CM Punjab

Following Usman Buzdar's decision to resign from his office, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said.

"Pervaiz Elahi meets Prime Minister Imran Khan. All issues were settled in the meeting. PML-Q expresses confidence in PM and announces support. Chief Minister Usman Bazdar tenders his resignation to PM. Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab," Habib wrote on Twitter.