Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her controversial comments about working women

American TV personality Kim Kardashian has defended her controversial comments about women, insisting she was 'taken out of context'.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart addressed her 'tone deaf' advice, she gave to women in an interview, with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, which aired on Monday morning.

The 41-year-old star received flak when she made the comments during an interview with Variety earlier this month; in a video shared by the publication, Kardashian was seen complaining that 'it seems like nobody wants to work these days', after saying her 'best advice for women in business' was: 'Get your a** up and work.'

Kim's controversial comments sparked anger, with many branding her 'tone deaf' and pointing out that she has come from a life of wealth and privilege.



The reality star's 'advice' was also mocked at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, with hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes joking Dame Judi Dench needs to 'work harder.'

Speaking to Roberts, Kim revealed that her 'attitude and tone changed' before she answered the advice question because of a previous comment.

She claimed that she was told, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous,' which seemed to irritate her, adding that she may have come across as more blunt than she had intended, because a previous question she was asked during the interview put her in a bad mood.

Kanye West's ex-wife further clarified her statement, insisting that she only ever meant to warn other women that fame and social media success does not automatically result in business achievements.



Kim Kardashian went on to explain: 'The advice that I would give is just that, having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success. You have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off social media.'