Political leaders should refrain from dragging judges into politics: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. Courtesy Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday asked the political leaders to refrain from dragging the judges into politics.

He made the remarks during the hearing of a presidential reference seeking the Supreme Court's opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution and a petition of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on political rallies in Islamabad.

A five-member bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail is hearing the cases.

At the outset of today’s hearing, CJP Umar Ata Bandial said that they cannot stop political parties from issuing political statements but they should not try to influence the court through their statements.

At this, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked that should the prime minister have not avoided issuing irresponsible statements?

On Saturday, PM Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Kamalia had said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was trying to woo judges against his government.



