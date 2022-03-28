John Travolta shakes a leg along with ‘Pulp Fiction’ costar Uma Thurman on the Oscars stage

John Travolta shakes a leg along with ‘Pulp Fiction’ costar Uma Thurman at the Academy Awards

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman – presenters for the Best Actor award – dazzled the stage with their epic movie’s reenactment.



While Travolta and Thurman recreated an iconic dance scene from Quentin Tarantino’s movie, Jackson (as an onlooker) quipped at the reprise, saying, “Some actors stay in character through an entire shoot, and some, well, they just never let it go.”

Getting into the groove, Thurman said that maybe they could have a five-dollar milkshake to which Travolta reiterated the quote from his movie, “How about a Royale with cheese?”

Jackson later gave his two cents regarding Pulp Fiction, “The movie was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest,” he remarked.

The trio then focused their attention on the briefcase that Jackson brought with him.

“All of the mayhem that occurred in in two hours and 45 minutes was about the contents in here,” he joked.

The stars then revealed their true contents from the briefcase; it had the name of the winner for Best Actor was awarded to Will Smith for his role in King Richard.

The reunion after 28 years had really excited the fans on social media, however, some opined that it got obscured by Smith’s tearful acceptance speech that eventually eclipsed Oscar’s shining moment.