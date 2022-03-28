Sarah Ferguson shares childhood photos of Princess Eugenie, Beatrice on Mother’s Day

Sarah Ferguson delighted the royal fans with childhood photos of her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, calling them ‘amazing mothers’.



In her Mother’s Day post on Instagram, Sarah shared unseen photos with her mother Susan, her sister Jane, and the daughters to mark the day.

She also paid a rich tribute to her late mom, sister and her daughters.

Sarah wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy Mother’s Day to my dearest Mum, who died so young at 61, to my dearest sister Jane (a superb mother) and to my girlies who are amazing mothers..”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Princess Eugenie also paid a touching tribute to her mom on Mother’s Day.