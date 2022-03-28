BTS takes to the 2022 Oscars stage in a surprise appearance: Watch

BTS has left ARMYs in utter shock following their decision to take to the 2022 Oscars stage in a virtual surprise.
The boys’ virtual appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood was a pre-recorded segment called Favorite Film Musical With BTS but took fans over the edge nonetheless.
In the segment, the boys gushed over their favourite films from Disney and Pixar and dubbed them “real masterpieces.”
In the video, Jimin was the first to talk of his favourite film, and it was none other than ‘COCO!’.
RM even surprised fans with his revelation about having watched it over three times.
The entire video was barely 30 seconds long and featured short admissions by the entire group.
After Jimin and RM talked of their love for the film, the rest of the boys started revealing their favourite films one at a time.
When it was V’s turn he spoke of his love for Pixar and dubbed it ‘unbelievable’ whereas J Hope felt a bigger pull towards Disney.
Even Jin agreed with J Hope’s admission and added how “Disney movies stimulate emotions well.”
The movie tells the story of Mirabel, an ordinary teenager born into the charmed Madrigal clan
Johnny Depp hits new milestone
British TV personality who lost his job due to Meghan has a message for Oscars presenters and nominees
Prince William withdraws his support for Prince Charles as head of Commonwealth?
Oscars back in Hollywood as 'CODA' seeks top prize
Ariana DeBose: from Broadway dancer to Oscar-winning actress