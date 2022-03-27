Nicki Minaj clarifies she never agreed to not talk about Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's beef took a new turn when the latter claimed that they agreed to not talk about each other however, the Bang Bang rapper says that it's not true.

“He must be misunderstanding what she saying to him. Did he say? ‘This is you telling her that?’” the hip-hop artist said. “For the record, I’ve never had this conversation with her or anyone.”

Minaj was reacting Ma’s conversation on Drink Champs podcast in which she told host N.O.R.E and DJ Dj EFN about feud with the rapper. “We had conversations, regular conversations,” she said.

“I never saw that one coming, because I felt like we had a conversation with her, because I’ve been in this predicament before, where I was the girl just coming in,” she continued.

“I just always felt like anything I say, people are gonna say I’m talking about her, anything she say, people are gonna say she’s talking about me, so let’s make an agreement that we never talk about each other.”