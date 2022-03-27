Kim Kardashian flaunts new $50K custom diamond name chain, sets internet ablaze

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken the internet by storm after dropping her glam-up pictures, flaunting her new expensive piece of jewelry.

Taking to Instagram, the SKIMS founder, 41, has shown off a huge new piece of custom diamond name chain. The $50k handmade necklace, made by fine jeweler Eric Mavachev, also known as Eric Da Jeweler, is embellished with pink hearts and diamonds.

In the pictures, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a pouty pose during golden hour. She sported an all-grey outfit including, high-neck tank top, a cropped puffer jacket, and tight leggings.

Fans quickly responded to her posting claiming that the new necklace is making a wonderful match for Kim’s new open-hearted and high-spirited post-divorce appearance.

While others speculated if the model is going through a "midlife" crisis. On Reddit, one user commented, “She screams midlife crisis to me.” Another agreed, ”Yeah. I gotta imagine a midlife crisis is harder for the rich and famous than us normies. She’s in it deep.”