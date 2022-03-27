Meghan Markle, 'woke' and 'glam', would have made Caribbean trip a success: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have made Caribbean visit a success, unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, says expert.

Royal expert Tony Parsons notes how Queen could save the day and restore rift with Sussexes had she allowed Harry and Meghan to represent the Crown in Jamaica.

"If only the Palace had just slapped some factor 50 on Harry’s bald spot and told Meghan she was about to play the role of a lifetime," he begins in his column for The Sun.

"That royal yacht has sailed, of course. Harry and Meghan will — disgracefully — not even attend Tuesday’s memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.

"Imagining them doing a gruelling meet-and-greet all over the Commonwealth is just a crazy dream.

"But seeing William and Kate looking uncomfortable in the Caribbean was a reminder of the historic opportunity that has been lost for ever.

"William and Kate did their very best. But the bitter truth is their Caribbean tour would have been a perfect gig for Harry and Meghan.

Speaking about how the Sussexes are a better fit, he added: "Woke yet glam, caring yet charismatic, their eyes shining with compassionate tears, Harry and Meghan would have been living, multi-racial proof the Royal Family are not some milky white leftover from ancient history.

"William and Kate smiled from one end of the Caribbean to the other. Wills quoted Bob Marley — twice! They were game for a laugh, shaking their royal rumps whenever the band began to play.

Talking about William's damage control speech in Jamaica, Parsons continued:

"William expressed “profound sorrow” about slavery. They listened politely when Jamaica’s mediocre Prime Minister Andrew Holness gracelessly told them he was planning to ditch the Queen as head of state.

"Many locals clearly adored William and Kate. But the uneasy truth is this tour of the Caribbean felt just a bit off.

"The most obvious — and offensive — example was Jamaican politician Lisa Hanna openly humiliating the Duchess of Cambridge.