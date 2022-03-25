Queen Elizabeth’s unique ‘defence mechanism’ explained

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a ‘defence mechanism’ that can easily go unnoticed or misunderstood, according to a royal expert.



According to Express UK, the 95-year-old monarch is often accused of ‘looking stern’ during public engagements, however, her glare is not to be ‘mistaken for rudeness’, according to royal author Robert Hardman.

Hardman, who wrote the royal book Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, explained the ‘look’ during a conversation with OK! Magazine recently.

He said: “Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said that you don’t want to overstep the line and get the look! Over the years people have said that it’s arrogant behaviour and elitist or aloof. But actually, it’s a defence mechanism.”

He went on to add: “I call it the royal paradox. People want her to be friendly and affable, like their favourite granny. But at the same time, they’re talking to a monarch.”

Hardman further shared that it is important for the Queen to maintain a ‘respectful distance’ from people given her position as the monarch.

“At some point, the people who work for her or around her retire, but she doesn’t. The royals have acquaintances, such as Prime Ministers, and they all get on perfectly well. But you can’t get too close to these people because they’re going to move on,” he said.