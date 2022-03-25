Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in biopic: 'She's dope!'

Avril Lavigne said she would like Kristen Stewart to portray her if a biopic is ever made on the singer's life.

While walking down the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Love Sux singer was asked who she would like to play her in a biopic.

The 38-year-old replied, “Oh God, I'm trying to think... umm like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film.”

Donning an interesting half leather trench coat, the singer took a moment as she chose the Spencer actor.

“Yeah, she is dope!" Lavigne added.

Earlier, the singer had hinted that she wants to turn her hit song, Sk8er Boi, into a movie.

During an appearance on She Is the Voice podcast, "Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me."

“And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level," she added.