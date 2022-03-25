Meghan Markle accused of copying podcast idea from Caroline Myss book

Spotify on Thursday released statement on Meghan Markle's first podcast series .



It said, this summer, the Duchess of Sussex will host "Archetypes" — a new series investigating the labels and stereotypes that try to hold women back.

As soon as Spotify statement surfaced online, some royal fans were quick to notice that "Archetypes: Who Are You" was also a book by American author Caroline Myss.

Some of them started questioning whether the former American actress is plagiarizing Caroline Myss work.

Commenting on Spotify statement, a user wrote," My guess is Meghan read this book and copied her entire podcast idea from it."



