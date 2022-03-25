 
Meghan Markle accused of copying podcast idea from Caroline Myss book

Caroline Myss is the author of "Archetypes: Who Are You?"

By Web Desk
March 25, 2022
Spotify on Thursday released statement on Meghan Markle's first podcast series .

It said,  this summer, the Duchess of Sussex will host "Archetypes" — a new series investigating the labels and stereotypes that try to hold women back.

As soon as Spotify statement surfaced online, some royal fans were quick to notice that  "Archetypes: Who Are You" was also a book by American author   Caroline Myss.

Some of them started questioning whether the former American actress is  plagiarizing Caroline Myss work.

Commenting on Spotify statement, a user wrote," My guess is Meghan read this book and copied her entire podcast idea from it."

