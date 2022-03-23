Britney Spears admits she is ‘not familiar’ with Pete Davidson, Scott Disick

Britney Spears may not familiar with Pete Davidson and Scott Disick but she totally loved the ‘boyz night’ video.



The Pretty Girls singer has recently reacted to Pete Davidson and Scott Disick's hilarious video and has taken the internet by storm.

The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to repost a video from Scott’s Instagram Story, in which he was seen hanging out with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Pete took control of the camera, filming himself on the couch while Scott and friends took a nap during their movie night. The caption read, "Boyz night was wild."



While cracking up at their antics, she confessed she had no idea who these boys were.

"Sorry had to repost this," Britney wrote in a since-deleted post. "no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"

She wasn't the only one invested in their boys' night in. Fans also turned to social media to rave about Pete and Scott's newfound friendship,

One person commented, "They'd probably make funny reality TV," while another said, "This is my new fave bromance."