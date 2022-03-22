Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourns Gully Boy rapper MC Tod’s death

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the loss of Gully Boy rapper Dharmesh Parmar, aka MC Tod, who died at a young age of 24.

Taking to Instagram, the 83 actor posted a picture of MC Tod with a broken heart emoji.

Joining him, Siddhant shared a screen shot of a chat he had with the rapper along with a photo of him.

The Gehraiyaan star captioned it, “RIP Bhai.”

In the screen shot, both artists were appreciating each other work and music.

The director of the film, Zoya Akhtar also dropped a post on the photo sharing app, extending her condolences.

She wrote, “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai #mctodfod @todfod_”

The rapper was associated with a Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi. He died due to sudden stroke, as per reports.

