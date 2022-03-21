Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones reportedly hitting breaking point

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are reportedly hitting a breaking point.

Rumours started swirling after the Fatal Attraction actor was not accompanied with his wife at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Legend of Zorro actor is known to be a fan of red carpets and hence her absence raised speculations that the couple might be going through challenging times.

As such, an insider told OK! Magazine, “As Catherine’s friends will tell you, she loves a red-carpet event, so it just seemed odd that she wouldn’t be there to support him.”

“There were some whispers and people were left to wonder what’s really going on between Catherine and Michael,” the insider added.

The problems among the pair seem pretty serious as it is believed that the couple may be headed towards a divorce.

The insider noted that the age difference between the couple and Catherine’s career resurgence is adding to their tensions.

“They are like two ships passing in the night,” the source stated. “Friends fear they are just going through the motions at this point."