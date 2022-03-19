Shawn Mendes’s new neck tattoo leaves fans in speculations

Shawn Mendes is raising the temperature on the internet with his latest pictures. The singer has recently debuted his new neck tattoo, leaving fans in excitement.

The Señorita singer debuted the latest addition to his body ink on Instagram Thursday. Sharing a carousel of vacation photos, the 23-year-old singer put his latest tattoo on display.

The Treat You Better singer has opted for a red vertical line—resembling a scratch—adorning the back of his neck above his chain necklace.

Moments after posting pictures online, Mendes’ fans took to the comments section and reacted to his latest ink addition. "EVERYONE STOP SHAWN GOT A NEW TATTOO," tweeted one eagle-eyed fan.

Another person expressed his curiosity and wrote, "Tell me what this new tattoo means @ShawnMendes."

The neck tattoo is the newest addition to the three-time Grammy nominee’s body. He has at least 14 other tattoos, including a large butterfly on his left bicep, a letter ‘A’ for his sister Aaliyah behind his ear.