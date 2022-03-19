Video: Alleged PTI activists abuse, threaten dissident MNA Noor Alam Khan

Two alleged activists of PTI harass dissident MNA Noor Alam Khan. Photo: Twitter/ screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Two workers of the ruling PTI have allegedly threatened disgruntled MNA Noor Alam Khan for joining the Opposition’s camp ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a viral video, the two men can be seen abusing and threatening the PTI’s dissident lawmaker at a hotel in Islamabad. Sources privacy to the matter said that the two men are the leaders of the PTI's Canada chapter — who came to Islamabad a few days back to attend the overseas convention.

The two PTI leaders harassed the lawmaker and blamed him for what they termed “acting against Pakistan.”

"Take off your mask so people can see the face of the person who has sold out Pakistan [...] I will come to Peshawar and meet you," one of the two PTI leaders says.

Noor Alam asks, “tell me what have I done?”

Sources said that one of them hailed from Peshawar and the other one from Sialkot.

Noor Alam has decided to move the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the threats by the two men. He also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and the Islamabad High Court to take notice of the incident.

Khan was of the view that he is an elected representative and did not want to take the law into his hands. The PTI lawmaker also warned that he will take revenge if his family members are harmed.