Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian will ‘get hooked on drugs’

Kanye West’s online war against estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson reached new heights on Wednesday, March 16, as the rapper made fresh new claims about their relationship.

Taking to Instagram to share multiple incriminatory posts about his ongoing one-sided feud with Kim’s current beau Pete, Kanye shared a screenshot of a fan’s comment on his profile.

Addressing Pete as ‘Skete’ in his post, Kanye wrote: “I’m really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs.”

Kanye also claimed that Pete needed rehab often, writing, “He’s in rehab every two months.”

The post is just one out of a number of rambling posts on Kanye’s Instagram, one of which features a screenshot of an article headline about Pete that reads, “Pete Davidson enrages audience with jokes about having sex with a baby.”

He captioned that post: “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children.”