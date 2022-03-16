Opposition fears if I stay for another year, they will be thrown in jail: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a public gathering at the Grassy Ground in Saidu Sharif, Swat, on Wednesday (March 16, 2022). — YouTube Screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Opposition fears if he stays in office for another year, their leaders will be thrown in jail.

Addressing a public gathering at the Grassy Ground in Saidu Sharif, Swat, the premier took a swipe at the Opposition and said that the three biggest “thieves” of the country — PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PM-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — will face difficulties if the PTI-led government stays for another year.

PM Khan receiving felicitations for resolution against Islamophobia



PM Imran Khan, lashing out at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said he blamed him to be part of the "Jewish" lobby.

"But the person who was blamed to be part of the Jewish lobby turned out to be the one to get a resolution against Islamophobia passed in the United Nations."

"I, my Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, our ambassador Munir Akram, and our Foreign Office were trying to get a resolution against Islamophobia passed in the United Nations for the last three years," he said.

The premier explained that after the 9/11 attacks in the United States, Western nations had built a narrative that pushed people to consider Islam to be synonymous with terrorism.

"Terrorism has no religion, and despite Islam having no links with terrorism, a perception was created that terrorism is being spread across the world due to terrorism," the prime minister said.

In a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) three years back, the prime minister said he had raised the issue of Islamophobia, and after that, he raised it again at the UN.

"Before that, no Pakistani leader had raised the issue at the UN. Earlier, Pakistanis would come out on the streets and vandalised their own property whenever Islam was insulted in Western countries. At that time, I told them: don't do this, I will raise this issue internationally," he said.

The prime minister said he has been receiving felicitation from across the Muslim world after the UN passed the resolution to mark March 15 as the "International Day to Combat Islamophobia".

The landmark resolution was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC.

"I want to ask you Fazlur Rehman: In the last 30 years, you were part of every government. Did you ever persuade any Western leader to speak against Islamophobia? Did you even speak to them?"

The prime minister lashed out at Fazl for taking out rallies against him and telling his madrassah students that the premier was part of the "Jewish" lobby.

He took a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and told him that when he was holding papers to speak with ex-US president Barack Obama, he should have at least held two papers that mentioned Islamophobia and Kashmir.

"But the slaves, who consider money as their god and worship it, their kanpien tanganigi (legs will tremble) before the American president," the prime minister said, lashing out at PML-N supremo Nawaz.

PM Imran Khan said he "looks eye-to-eye" with the president of the United States or any other country, as for him, "no one but Allah is God."

He reiterated that despite repeated US-backed drone attacks in Pakistan, no leader of that time — ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz — raised their voice against it, as they were corrupt.

PM Imran Khan said Zardari and Nawaz had embarrassed Pakistan globally due to their corrupt practices.

