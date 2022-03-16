Kourtney Kardashian admits IVF medication has put her into menopause

Kourtney Kardashian is snubbing hearsay about her weight in new video.

In a leaked video of The Kardashians teaser, the 42-year-old is spotted talking to mother Kris Jenner. The clip has now been taken down.

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” Kardashian, who wishes to welcome a baby with fiance Travis Barker.

“I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” an irritated mother-of-three told the matriarch.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she added. “Literally into menopause.”

A shocked Jenner went on to confirm if the medication drove her to this condition.

“Based off of what? A drug?” to which Kardashian replied, “Yes.”

Kourtney has been a subject to ruthless comments from keyboard critics for the past few months.

“Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?” a social media user asked at an instant to which Kardashian replied: “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

Upon watching the leaked video, many of Kardashians' fans came in to support her while mocking the insensitive comments.

“This is so true, always felt sad for her when people have commented on her weight & ‘looking pregnant’… bless her," wrote one in the comments.

Another added, “Anyone who has gone through IVF can totally relate to this. It isn’t the most amazing experience.”