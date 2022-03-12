Japan protests over Russia’s tax-exemption measures in controversial islands

TOKYO: The Japanese government has lodged a strong protest with Moscow over approving a new law that offers tax exemption to companies that invest in four Russian-controlled islands claimed by Tokyo.
Expressing regret over the move, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Tokyo conveyed its concerns to Moscow. “The move runs counter to Japan’s position,” he added.
It is pertinent to mention here that Japan calls the four Russian-controlled islands the Northern Territories.
He maintained that the introduction of preferential tax systems based on Russian law for economic development in the region and inviting Japanese and other companies is against Japan’s stance.
The chief cabinet secretary was of the view that the move could harm the objectives of the joint Japanese-Russian economic activities.
“Moscow introduced the preferential tax measures despite Japan repeatedly conveying its position on the four Russian-controlled islands,” he added.
According to Japan’s government, the four islands were occupied illegally after World War II.
Russian forces have also bombarded Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv
Monaco’s Prince Albert hits Putin with ‘all-out economic, financial war’
"Putin thought he could divide us here at home but he was wrong. We are ready," says Biden in his State of the Union...
Around 16,000 Indian students are still stranded in Ukraine
Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy
Last week India abstained on a UNSC resolution deploring Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, winning praise from...