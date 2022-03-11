Britney Spears was 'locked up' and 'drugged' during cruel conservatorship

Britney Spears is recalling traumatic conservatorship in a lengthy social media post.
Turning to her Instagram this week, the pop star shared how she was denied bathing privately, and locked up during her 13-year long struggle.
"In a world where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly … No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk … " she wrote in Sunday's post, adding that she had "to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day" or else she would be forced to stay longer.
"Never given a date on when you can leave … 9:00 pm bed every night … like 8 gallons of blood weekly," she added.
"This happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 years … I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most," Britney concluded.
Now a free woman, Britney is not holding back from calling out her conservators, including father Jamie Spears in a range of scathing social media out pours.
