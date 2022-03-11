Prince Charles once 'adored' Meghan Markle and 'treated her like a daughter'

Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, once "adored" Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle and "treated her like a daughter", according to a royal expert.
Royal commentator Ashley Pearson claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was “welcomed” into the royal family and “adored” by the Prince of Wales.
Featured in Channel 5’s 2022 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’. She said: “Charles famously adored Meghan. She was welcomed as a daughter, even more so than Kate Middleton was at the very beginning.”
Prince Harry's allegations against his father since Megxit have forced them apart and left Charles “deeply shocked and hurt”, a media outlet citing sources claimed.
