Islamabad police launches operation in Parliament Lodges, arrests dozens of Ansar-ul-Islam workers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Thursday arrested more than a dozen Ansar-ul-Islam workers — a sub-organisation of the JUI — inside the Parliament Lodges following the command of the director-general of police (operations).

The DIG instructed the officials to evacuate media personnel from the building as they made their way towards the lodge of Ansar-ul-Islam MNA, Salahuddin Ayubi, which was situated on the fourth floor of the building.

Shortly afterwards, Ayubi’s staff and police personnel started a clash. Several parliamentarians of the PPP and PML-N were also present in the lodges at the time, while JUI's Maulana Fazlur Rehman also reached the venue.

During a scuffle between police and Ayubi’s staff at the lodges, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was injured when his foot hit the door.

Rafique, while talking to journalists, said that Ayaz Sadiq was holding a meeting in the lodges when the incident happened.

“We found out that the police had entered the lodges and had surrounded it,” he said, adding that when they contacted the police, they were informed that the police had warrants against some people.

"We tried to convince them that they could not enter the lodges, but the police personnel remained adamant and entered by force."

Fazl ready to surrender himself before police

Following the arrests of several workers and leaders, JUI chief Fazl arrived at the Parliament Lodges to surrender himself before the police.

Speaking to journalists, he urged all his party workers to reach the Parliament Lodges as soon as possible.

He said that the “government wants to abduct the Opposition’s members of the National Assembly by arresting them” to reduce their numbers during the session when the no-confidence motion is moved.

“I will surrender myself along with some of my friends,” he said, urging all workers to reach Islamabad as soon as possible.

“I request all party workers to block roads and shut down businesses,” Fazl said.

According to Geo News, police has also arrested Maulana Jamaluddin and Mufti Abdullah.

PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari condemns ‘police brutality

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the “police brutality” in the Parliament Lodges, saying that the “puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan is harassing the members of the Parliament by creating fear and terror among them.”

“Attempts are being made to oust not only JUI members but all assembly members,” he said, urging police personnel to stop following “illegal orders of puppet Imran Khan.”

Zardari further added that members of the assembly should keep their spirits high as the “Niazi government is breathing its last.”

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Administrator Karachi, said the federal government is "panicking" as the Opposition has moved its no-confidence vote.

Action to be taken against JUI's forces as per law: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the attack of JUI’s force on Parliament Lodges is “condemnable by all aspects.”

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chaudhry claimed that the armed group had reached the Parliament Lodges to put pressure on the parliamentarians.

He further said that the Opposition will fail in its no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

The minister said that the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has directed the Islamabad police to take strict action against the facilitators of these groups and they will be dealt with according to the law.

Rasheed says country might move towards civil war

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Rasheed said that the "country might move towards a civil war."



Speaking about the clash between the police and Ansar-ul-Islam workers, Rasheed said: “Ansar-ul-Islam are attacking the police and puncturing police vans."

He further added that "JUI-F brought 70 people,” adding that they held negotiations with the party to hand over their workers.

Rasheed further added that the Opposition leaders are outside the Parliament Lodges and they are trying to stop anyone from entering the premises.

The interior minister will also hold a press conference at 10:30pm tonight.