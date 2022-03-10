Kanye West targets Pete Davidson yet again in second ‘Eazy’ video

Kanye West continues to attack Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex Kim Kardashian.

After expressing hatred for the Saturday Night Live comedian alive in the controversial music video for Eazy, the rapper has dropped a second animated clip for his collaboration with The Game.

In the new Eazy clip, dropped on Wednesday, Ye showed a claymation figure beating up another figure with Davidson’s blurred-out face, who is apparently wearing a sweatshirt that reads ‘Skete,’ which is the nickname given to the comedian by Ye.

In the, the rapper has opted for an animated look that features the skinned monkey that appeared on the song’s cover art. As the song comes to a close, the Donda star sends the skinned monkey to attack on Davidson’s blurred-out avatar and hit him with a string of punches over West’s lyrics goes on.





The video has been released after the first footage for Eazy received massive backlash for its portrayal of violence against Davidson on social media.

Amid the widespread criticism over the first Eazy video, Ye had shared his response by referring his attempt to art and freedom of expression. “Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye wrote alongside an image of a house on fire. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”