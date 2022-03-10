Kourtney Kardashian will 'live in another city' after marrying Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is moving cities to have a lowkey life with beau Travis Barker.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters, who got engaged to beau Travis Barker in 2021, says that she has plans to move to another city in the upcoming years.

"I see myself living in another city," Kourtney tells Variety. "I don't think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living."

In her interview, Kourtney confessed that she had severe burnout during the final seasons on hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, narrating that the set had become "a really toxic place for me."

"I think that we were all ready to move on to something else," the eldest sister explained, remembering why KUWTK ended.

Meanwhile, youngests sister Khloe confessed that she dreads talking about her failed romance with Tristan Thompson.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show," she revealed.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.