Russian President Putin’s 'lover' Alina Kabaeva 'holed up in a secure chalet in Switzerland'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 'lover' Alina Kabaeva is allegedly hiding in Switzerland with their four young children, according to a media outlet.



"Putin's family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland — for now, at least," a source told Page Six.

Kabaeva - who is an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast - has four children with the Russian leader, according to the same media outlet. But the two have never officially confirmed it.

"Alina has two young boys and twin girls with Putin who were born in Switzerland," a source told Page Six about Putin’s alleged children with Kabaeva, 38."

Putin, as per reports, has two adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his first marriage to Lyudmila Shkrebneva. They were reportedly married for three decades until their divorce in 2013.