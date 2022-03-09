HBO under fire for subscriber data leak to major social media giants

HBO has been called out for having sold its subscriber information to social media giants in a shocking allegation.

Bursor & Fisher law firm has issued the class action lawsuit and it is on behalf of two of HBO’s subscribers, Angel McDaniel and Constance Simon.

According to Variety, their suit alleges that HBO provided Facebook with a list of their customers, and simultaneously gave them access to their viewing habits.

It further goes on to cite the issue of consent, under the Video Privacy Protection Act that passed back in 1988.

For those unversed, the lawsuit turned into a class action because of the fact that Facebook is a major advertiser for HBO and uses consumer information to retarget subscribers with this leak.

Despite HBO has revealed that they share cookies with partners to offer personalized ads by VPPA requires separate consent for video viewing history.