Princess Charlene last met her twins on Christmas amid prolonged illness: Details

Princess Charlene of Monaco hasn’t just been away from the public but also from her family, with new reports claiming that she last met her twin children Gabriella and Jacques on Christmas.

The deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger, told Express UK that the kids had last seen their mother on Christmas, and that even that visit had come after a long absence.

“They did go see her around Christmas. We don’t know if they’ve been able to go see her around her birthday or not,” shared Barger.

“I’m sure she’s wanting to get better as soon as she can so she can be with them. I can’t imagine at that age having my mum gone for that long. That would be difficult for any child. They are going to obviously be asking questions,” she added.

From Barger’s comments, it appears as though there has been no confirmation of the twins seeing their mother on her 44th birthday on January 25.

Prince Albert of Monaco last shared an update about Charlene on Thursday, February 17, telling local newspaper Monaco-Matin, “Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon.”

The comment came about three weeks after the last update about Princess Charlene’s health, in which she was said to be recuperating in a “satisfying and very encouraging way” despite needing to stay in a clinic for ‘several more weeks.’

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Charlene also needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.