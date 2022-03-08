 
Katie Price amazes onlookers with her move in Thailand

The former glamour model belted out Whitney Houston track at a karaoke bar

By Web Desk
March 08, 2022
Katie Price showcased her singing skills as she belted out Whitney Houston track at a karaoke bar in Thailand on Sunday.

Former glamour model, who is currently enjoying holiday with fiancé Carl Woods, amazed onlookers as with her move, belting out a Whitney Houston track.

The model has been enjoying a sun soaked getaway with Carl despite his recent charge for using allegedly 'threatening and abusive behaviour' towards her.

The two lovebirds couldn't resist putting on a show as they headed out for the night. She was looking stunning in a Moschino top and gym shorts.

Katie pranced around the stage while singing I Wanna Dance With Somebody. She got the crowd involved with her performance, offering the microphone up to a reveler so that they could provide the backing vocals.