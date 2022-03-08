Alec Baldwin opens up on 'Rust' shooting, hopeful he won’t be criminally charged

Alec Baldwin opens up on Rush shooting, hopeful he won’t be criminally charged

Alec Baldwin revealed that he is hopeful he won’t be criminally charged as he talked about the fatal shooting incident on the set of his film Rust.

Talking at the Boulder International Film Fest, the Motherless Brooklyn actor said that some people who have filed lawsuits are financially motivated and they are ‘not as interested in finding out what really happened’.

Baldwin highlighted that in his 40 years in the film industry, he never had any such incidents, emphasizing on the fact that actors are not trained to ensure safety of weapons.

“When we go to work, everybody is as serious as you could possibly imagine. They take this so seriously,” said Baldwin.

“So when someone whose job is to make sure of the safety of a weapon hands someone else whose job is to be the secondary layer of protection for the safety of a weapon, and they then hand you that weapon and declare that that weapon is safe … that’s how I’ve done it my whole life."

"I have always relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun is safe,” the actor stated.

He finally stated that he’s very hopefully he won’t be criminally charged.

“I’m very hopeful when the facts come out we will not be held criminally responsible, but it has changed my life. It’s changed my life just in terms of the function of weapons in films and television.””

