'The Batman': Robert Pattinson admits he got in trouble for stealing socks during shoot

Robert Pattinson, the actor who plays Batman recently confessed that he used to swipe items from the set of The Batman, but got scolded for doing so.

In a recent interview with BBC 1, Pattinson told, "It's impossible to take anything home from it. I think the only thing I really got was... I did get a lot of socks. All of my socks are all from Batman.”

"I kept getting told from Warner Bros., 'You know, it's fine to have a few, but you take them every day. How many socks do you need? Because we've been shooting for a year,'" Pattinson added.



For unversed, the Harry Potter alum makes his debut as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the latest retelling of the iconic character from DC Comics, directed by Matt Reeves and in theaters now.

Though actors aren't usually allowed to take items from sets without consent, some stars do often steal things that may hold some kind of sentimental value.