Kanye West reveals what made him drop mic at 'Donda 2' event: Watch

Kanye West recently admitted that he wasn’t impressed with requests of Donda 2 event’s promoter due to which he frustratingly dropped the mic during Jail pt 2.

During his Instagram-shared exchange with Sasha A. Berg and Esther Coco Berg on Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper dished on the incident.

“It wasn’t about the sound,” the hip-hop artists who now goes as Ye explained.

“It was the fact that I was told, one thing I was told was that I had to write the word ‘performance’ on the piece. But what I was giving you guys was performance art,” he shared.

“I did these listening sessions when I dropped my album where I put a mask on and I give you this listening session and it’s an installation,” West continued.

“So right when I did the song and I saw myself grabbing this mic and it wasn’t my original idea, I was like, ‘I’m gonna throw this mic. Why am I doing this?’” he recalled.



