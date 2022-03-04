Kanye West reveals what made him drop mic at 'Donda 2' event: Watch 

Kanye West recently admitted that he wasn’t impressed with requests of Donda 2 event’s promoter due to which he frustratingly dropped the mic during Jail pt 2.
During his Instagram-shared exchange with Sasha A. Berg and Esther Coco Berg on Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper dished on the incident.
“It wasn’t about the sound,” the hip-hop artists who now goes as Ye explained.
“It was the fact that I was told, one thing I was told was that I had to write the word ‘performance’ on the piece. But what I was giving you guys was performance art,” he shared.
“I did these listening sessions when I dropped my album where I put a mask on and I give you this listening session and it’s an installation,” West continued.
“So right when I did the song and I saw myself grabbing this mic and it wasn’t my original idea, I was like, ‘I’m gonna throw this mic. Why am I doing this?’” he recalled.
Dia Mirza shares heartwarming picture of son Avyaan, fans and fellow celebrities shower love on her post
Meghan Markle’s attorney bashes allegations made by stepsister Samantha Markle
Selena Gomes and Zen Matoshi recently sparked dating speculations
Prince Philip turned to her and said, ‘Look, if you do that once more I will put you out of the car’
Rihanna never arrives late; everyone just arrives early… or so it seems!
Queen Elizabeth welcomed Donald Trump to UK in 2018