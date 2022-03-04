Julia Fox talks about famous Birkin bag from Kanye West: 'It's scary'

Julia Fox sheds light on Kanye West romance, sharing how it was full of pressure.

Speaking to New York Times in a recent interview, the Uncut Gems star admits that expensive and rare Birkin bag haunts her till date.

“I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever,” Fox said, adding that she only took it out of the box for a few days.

“You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure,” she added.

Fox went on to narrated that Ye gave personal shopper Michelle Lovelace only four to five days ultimatum to arrange the bunch for Fox and her friends. Lovelace later told Page Six Style there was “no budget” for the gesture.

Fox and Ye's whirlwind romance only lasted for six weeks before the rapper went back to pleading estranged wife Kim Kardashian to have him back.