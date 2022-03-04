Julia Fox talks about famous Birkin bag from Kanye West: 'It's scary'

Julia Fox sheds light on Kanye West romance, sharing how it was full of pressure.
Speaking to New York Times in a recent interview, the Uncut Gems star admits that expensive and rare Birkin bag haunts her till date.
“I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever,” Fox said, adding that she only took it out of the box for a few days.
“You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure,” she added.
Fox went on to narrated that Ye gave personal shopper Michelle Lovelace only four to five days ultimatum to arrange the bunch for Fox and her friends. Lovelace later told Page Six Style there was “no budget” for the gesture.
Fox and Ye's whirlwind romance only lasted for six weeks before the rapper went back to pleading estranged wife Kim Kardashian to have him back.
Joe Jonas reveals his neighbour had issues with his singing during his New Year Party
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie kids want their parents to ‘put weapons down and gives each other a break’
Billboard Women in Music 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Ciara and more dazzled on red carpet
Lizzo highlights the need to ‘pave your own way’ especially as a bigger girl outside of society’s standards of...
Olivia Wilde working ‘day and night’ to get Harry Styles more casting calls amid new flames of romance
Kim Kardashian is supporting her boyfriend Pete Davidson amid Kanye West beef