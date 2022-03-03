'Ponniyin Selvan' first look: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal in Mani Ratnam's next

The makers have finally unveiled the first look posters of much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan: I. The historical flick starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others, will hit the theatres on September 30 this year.

On Wednesday, the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions shared several first look posters of the lead cast of the upcoming film.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster from the film, in which she can be seen flaunting regal vibes.

In the shared picture, the Jodha Akbar actress was dressed in a red and gold saree and kept her hair tied in a side bun. She captioned the post as, ''The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!.''

As per reports, the former Miss World will be playing dual roles in the upcoming historical drama. She will be portraying the role of Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi in the Mani Ratnam directorial.

Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts, the first part will hit the cinemas on September 30 this year.

Besides Aishwarya and Vikram, the film also stars, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).