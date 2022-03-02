Dax Shepard reveals he once dated Ashley Olsen, was ‘struck’ by her beauty

Dax Shepard had quite the romantic history before settling down with Kristen Bell, with the actor revealing that he once dated Ashley Olsen in an episode of his podcast Armchair Expert.
Talking to co-host Monica Padman on the show, Shepard shared, “I dated Ashley Olsen and she's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic.”
He went on to gush about Olsen, saying that she is "super funny and sarcastic and intelligent."
The Bless This Mess actor also recalled being "kind of thunderstruck with the beauty" when he first met Olsen at a party
While Shepard admitted that some found them a ‘pretty weird pairing’, he wouldn’t mind reconnecting with Olsen for a very specific reason; their shared love for cars, and her owning a black Cadillac DeVille DTS while they were dating.
“I wouldn't mind reconnecting with her to find out if she has that DTS,” Shepard quipped.
Since moving past his romance with Olsen, Shepard has been married to Bell since 2013 and the couple share two daughters.
Britney Spears justifies her controversial photo shoot with long note
Robert Pattinson on his Batman mask, says he had an earpiece in for directions
Jonas Brothers announce plans for a five-night exclusive LA Vegas Residency
The Batman director couldn’t attend movie’s premiere, says it’s a ‘great heartbreak’
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to meet them on his birthday next week
Jason Momoa cheers for Lisa Bonet's daughter after separation news