Dax Shepard reveals he once dated Ashley Olsen, was ‘struck’ by her beauty

Dax Shepard once dated Ashley Olsen before settling down with Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard had quite the romantic history before settling down with Kristen Bell, with the actor revealing that he once dated Ashley Olsen in an episode of his podcast Armchair Expert.

Talking to co-host Monica Padman on the show, Shepard shared, “I dated Ashley Olsen and she's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic.”

He went on to gush about Olsen, saying that she is "super funny and sarcastic and intelligent."

The Bless This Mess actor also recalled being "kind of thunderstruck with the beauty" when he first met Olsen at a party

While Shepard admitted that some found them a ‘pretty weird pairing’, he wouldn’t mind reconnecting with Olsen for a very specific reason; their shared love for cars, and her owning a black Cadillac DeVille DTS while they were dating.

“I wouldn't mind reconnecting with her to find out if she has that DTS,” Shepard quipped.

Since moving past his romance with Olsen, Shepard has been married to Bell since 2013 and the couple share two daughters.