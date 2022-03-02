No-trust move to succeed even without PML-Q support, claims Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday claimed that the Opposition’s proposed no-confidence against the PTI government will succeed even without the support of the PML-Q.

Talking to the journalists, Abbasi said that they had contacted the leadership of PML-Q and sought their support for the no-trust motion. "PML-Q has to decide if they will stick with the government or they will stand with the people,” he added.

PML-Q has five lawmakers, Abbasi said, adding that the Opposition would succeed in toppling down the PTI’s government even without their vote.

Criticising the ruling PTI over its alleged failure in fulfilling the tall claims it had made during the election campaign, he said, “This is the first government which made claims about accountability.”

Criticising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Abbasi said that the anti-graft body had badly harmed the country and vowed to abolish the NAB. He said NAB made false and baseless cases against the Opposition leaders.

"NAB chairman will have to be accountable for the false cases," says the PML-N leader.

PML-Q to stay by PM Imran Khan's side: sources



Earlier, the leadership of PML-Q guaranteed their full support to foil the joint Opposition's efforts for bringing a no-trust motion against the PTI-led government in the Centre and Punjab in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported, citing sources within the Chaudhrys' family.

PM Imran Khan called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Q, which is one of the most significant allies of his government, at their residence on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the premier assured the Chaudhrys of addressing all their grievances in the province and the Centre while directing Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the federal cabinet members to take all possible measures in this regard.

A statement issued by PML-Q after the meeting said that the Chaudhry brothers took PM Imran Khan into confidence over their recent meetings with leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.