Tuesday March 01, 2022
Rihanna drops jaws as she shows off her baby bump in all its glory at Paris Fashion Week

By Web Desk
March 02, 2022
Award-winning singer braved chilly temperatures as she appeared in lingerie at  Paris Fashion Week Dior show  on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old artist and business mogul dropped jaws as she showed off her baby bump in all its glory at the  fashion show.

Rihanna, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, stunned in a black bra and knickers and added a sheer black lace babydoll nightie.

She   matched the revealing outfit with a pair of knee-high boots and a black coat which she wore off her shoulders and pulled away from her body.

A$AP Rocky's sweetheart added extra sparkle to her look with extravagant jewellery with earrings, necklaces and rings catching the sunlight as she sashayed to the fashion show.

Rihanna has been proudly showing off her baby bump since announcing her pregnancy just over one month ago.