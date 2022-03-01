PM Khan discusses current political situation in country with Chaudhry brothers

PM Imran Khan (centre) holds a meeting with Pervez Elahi (left) Chaudhry Shujaat (right) in Lahore, on March 1, 2022. — PID/File

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q on Tuesday discussed the current political situation in the country and other issues of mutual interest as the Opposition gathers political leaders to oust the PTI-led government.

The 30-minute long meeting took place at the Chaudhry brother's residence in Lahore during the prime minister's one-day visit to the provincial capital.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, and other PTI leaders accompanied the prime minister during the meeting.

Apart from the former prime minister, Chaudhry Shujaat and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Salik Hussain, and Shafay Hussain were part of the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired about Shujaat's health. The former prime minister thanked PM Imran Khan for visiting his house and inquiring about his health.

The meeting comes in the light of several Opposition leaders — PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — holding meetings with the Chaudhry brothers in order to take them on board for their no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

PM instructs CM Punjab to take effective measures for provision of maximum relief

Earlier, during a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the premier directed him to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensure the delivery of quality services to the people of Punjab.

PM Imran Khan further instructed Buzdar to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against encroachers, hoarders and miscreant elements in society, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province.