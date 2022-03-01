Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gets on train out of Ukraine

Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy has managed to find a spot after being stuck in Ukraine

Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy has managed to find a spot on a train to Poland after being stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Days after he shared his ordeal of being stuck in Ukraine amid Russia’s attack, Maksim took to Instagram to share an update with his followers.

“I made it on the train. We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane,” he shared.

“At first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack, it's TRAUMATIZING,” Maksim added.

He went on to share, “There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic.”

In another Instagram story, Maksim detailed more of the heartbreaking scenario in Ukraine, writing, “What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-year-old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim 'if you stay, I want to stay too because if they kill you, I won't be able to help.'”

Men from 18-60 years of age are currently prohibited from leaving Ukraine and details of how Maksim managed to get on a train are not yet known.

Earlier on Thursday, Maksim had shared distressing videos of himself stuck in Ukraine on Instagram, saying, “There’s ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer.”

Maksim immigrated with his brother Val to the United States in 1994 from their hometown of Odessa, Ukraine.